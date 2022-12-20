Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher terrain, wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front late Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will range from the single digits to mid teens across much of north and central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Now is the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become stranded. Start making preparations for livestock and bring your pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes. &&