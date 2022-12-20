JONESBORO — Deputies involved in an incident at the Clayton County Jail that resulted in the death of an inmate have been fired.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Levon Allen announced the terminations were a result of an administrative investigation conducted by the office’s internal affairs unit as to whether policies and procedures were followed.
“As a result, all employees directly involved were terminated for policy violations,” Allen said in a statement.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident after bureau officials said Terry Lee Thurmond attempted to jump from the second floor of the jail.
“Inmates and officers tried to stop him,” GBI officials said in a statement. “(Thurmond) struggled with officers for an extended period of time and was tased.”
Thurmond, 38, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
He was in the jail on charges of trespassing at Hartsfield-Jackson airport.