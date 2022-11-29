JONESBORO — An inmate at the Clayton County jail has died, according to Chief Deputy Levon Allen.
The announcement came via Nixel early Tuesday stating an “incident at the jail” resulted in the death. No further information was released.
Allen said the GBI is investigating the death.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
