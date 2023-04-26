Clayton County Jail security improvements includes two drones

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office recently added two drones to help improve security at the Clayton County Jail.
The drones — named Eagle 1 and Eagle 2 — were installed for $233,000.
The drones are part of a $6.4 million requested by the Sheriff's Office from the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to enhance jail security.
"This new security measure is part of a larger update to the existing security measures that are being implemented by Sheriff Levon Allen to reinforce the justice and jail complex to ensure that the complex is monitored and patrolled around the clock," a recent Nixel alert from the CCSO read.
The drones are fitted with top-of-the-line, cutting-edge technologies that may notify the sheriff of any potential security breaches or threats, the statement read.
They can also take off and land on their own by utilizing cutting-edge computer vision technology, infrared beacons and camera technology.
The $6.4 million was "used to secure the perimeter of the jail to stop contraband drop-off suspects from bringing drugs into the jail. After making those improvements, no one has been able to breach the perimeter security."
The construction to the jail was completed in 2000 and over the years, several areas of the facility have deteriorated, the CCSO stated.
Here is a breakdown of how the $6.4 million will be used to improve safety, security, and sanitation at the jail:
— $49,000 to replace all metal detectors.
— $3 million to upgrade and replace the cell locking system in the entire jail.
— $792,000 to replace all cell lighting.
— $771,000 to replace all windows.
— $384,000 to replace non-working toilets.
— $402,000 for six padded cells to accommodate mental health episodes.
— $360,000 for a second fence surrounding the jail.
— $64,000 for new exterior lighting.
— $60,000 to replace and upgrade the exterior camera system.
According to a statement by the CCSO, then Interim Sheriff Levon Allen requested the $6.4 million for jail improvements. On Tuesday, April 18, Allen won a run-off special election for sheriff. He will serve the rest of former Sheriff Victor Hill's term through December 2024.
Last month, Hill was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on civil rights violations and was recently ordered to report to a federal prison in Arkansas by May 15.
