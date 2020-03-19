Clayton County Judicial Circuit order halts jury trials, civil or "non-essential" matters unless by video, teleconference

JONESBORO—Clayton County Judicial Circuit Chief Justice Geronda V. Carter has ordered a judicial emergency for all courts in Clayton County.
Carter "specifically (made) this declaration of judicial emergency affecting all courts and clerk's offices in Clayton County as it relates to jury service, including grand jury service, and any non-essential matters, unless they can be conducted via video or teleconference."
The order also declares "that each level of court affected by the County's activation of the Emergency Plans are to comply with the continuity plans developed for their courts in the event of an emergency such as that declared by the Governor (Brian Kemp), the Chief Justice (Harold Melton), and Chairman (Jeff) Turner for an initial period from March 16, 2020 through April 13, 2020."
In addition, "no jurors or grand jurors shall report and no jury trials shall be held," nor will any "civil or non-essential matters...be heard by the courts during this period, unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing." However, "(s)ince the courts and clerks' offices with essential functions still have full access, when safe to do so, to their offices, files, and electronic equipment, parties or attorneys in any matter before such courts, essential or otherwise, should contact the chambers of the judge assigned to their case or the relevant clerks' offices if they have any questions and/or need to ensure their compliance with this Order."
Carter also ordered "that each court and clerk's office affected by this order provide updates and instructions for public access on its website and be able to provide the same via telecommunication."
"Given the closure of county government and county buildings to the general public by Chairman Turner and the closure of Clayton County Public Schools, the court is unable to designate another facility for the transaction of all court business," Carter wrote. "However, given the unknown duration of the emergency, alternative facilities have been selected for certain official functions, which may regularly occur outside of normal business hours, as outlined or as may be directed based on the attached Orders from the magistrate, juvenile, and probate courts. Moreover, should the state of emergency extend beyond the period indicated above, the courts and clerks' offices will make a determination of an available appropriate facility for the transaction of essential court business, if necessary."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.