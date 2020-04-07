Clayton County Juvenile Court amends COVID-19 order, adding videoconferences, nonviolent release where possible

JONESBORO—Clayton County Juvenile Court Judge Steven Teske has issued an amended order, adding weekly status videoconferences via Zoom for juveniles in detention to meet with their lawyers, state's attorneys and parents during the COVID-19 emergency. In addition, juveniles charged with non-violent offenses are being sent home with ankle monitors or parental supervision where possible.
The amended order includes the following changes:
Hearings about "the liberty interest of children" or parents whose kids are in state custody will continue, as long as "said hearing does not require a victim to leave their shelter at home location and appear before the court in person."
Children in detention "shall not be transported to the court for their safety and the safety of others, but shall attend by video."
The court "shall hear all preliminary detention and protective hearings as an essential function without fail."
A team, which includes the chief of investigations, chief of intake operations, juvenile detention alternatives coordinator, and others as applicable, will evaluate all children detained to determine whether or not a child is eligible for release.
The judge will hold weekly status conferences for each child, including the state's attorney, the child's attorney, the child's parents "involving those matters that cannot be resolved before the expiration of the COVID-19 emergency."
Videoconferencing "using what is available to the family such as FaceTime, Duo, Skype, Zoom, or other applications so long as the supervising officer also possesses the same capability." If not, they will conference by telephone "or other available mode of communication."
Teske told the News, "I meet virtually with my administrators every Friday, and since the judicial emergency was declared, we have been brainstorming and generating ideas and options to increase our services and decrease the anxiety and stress for those youth in detention and may likely have to remain there if we cannot find an appropriate and safe option for their release to ensure public safety."
"The idea is to operationalize the advice professionals are telling the world 'To stay home, stay safe, and stay in contact,'" Teske explained. "I am emphasizing the 'stay in contact.' These kids are definitely secured and going nowhere, but they are not staying in contact and I have the authority and the means to make this happen to the best of my abilities. They need reassurance that we have not forgotten about them, to be able to talk to the judge who controls their freedom can make a great difference, to explain why they are detained and for them to know they have been heard and that their detention is not punishment or in anger, and have questions answered, to see their attorney and most importantly their parents. This also goes to making them emotionally safe which can translate into creating a safer secured environment for them and the others, including staff at the RYDC. I am able to evaluate their state of mind and reconsider options if there happens to be some issues or concerns that arise."
Under more stringent admissions criteria for the Regional Youth Detention Center, Teske said, only 4 juveniles have been detained there. Three were charged with violent offenses and a fourth was on bond for manslaughter out of Fulton County. Overall, 7 juveniles remain in detention in Clayton County. About 12 other juveniles charged with non-violent offenses have been released since the emergency declaration, "but they are on alternatives to detention such as GPS, home confinement, et cetera," he said. "None have violated to date."
Teske added, "By the way, of the kids detained, all are from Fulton County, only one from Clayton. In fact, the data shows that close to 40 percent of youth who commit delinquent acts in our county are what we call 'cross-over' youth—they crossed over the county line and came to Clayton to commit a crime. That speaks well for our youth in Clayton, given the fact that our delinquency filings are down by 80 percent anyway."
In addition, court officers who supervise juveniles on probation or diversion "are in contact with them and their parents via video means in most cases, or telephone in those cases (where) the parent does not have that capacity. They are contacted in accordance with their risk level, for example, if high risk, three time a week, medium, two times, and low risk, once a week." CASA supervisors also are checking in with foster parents to see how children in their care are doing, Teske said.
Anyone with questions, including parents, guardians, custodians or witnesses is asked to call Intake at (770) 473-5977 during normal business hours (8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday). An Intake Officer will screen your situation. If it involves an emergency requiring an immediate court order, the Intake Officer will take your complaint for filing.
Visit Clayton County Juvenile Court's homepage for updates and more information: https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/courts/juvenile-court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.