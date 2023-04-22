Clayton County kidnapping investigation leads to narcotics, firearms arrest in Valdosta

A Clayton County kidnapping investigation led to a narcotics and firearms arrest in south Georgia, the Valdosta Police Department said.
On April 14 at about 12:06 pm., Clayton County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Lowndes County E911 Center to ask for help on a reported kidnapping case from their jurisdiction.
The victims of the kidnapping were reportedly the ages of 15, 10, and 1. The victims and offenders were reportedly traveling in a stolen motor vehicle.
On Thursday, April 20, Valdosta Police officers and detectives received information that the victims and offenders were possibly inside an apartment in the 1300 block of River Street in Valdosta. When the officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the stolen vehicle parked in front of the apartment.
Detectives attempted several times to contact someone in the apartment. The resident, later identified as Lemone Octavius Slaughter, 46, opened the door.
While they were speaking with Slaughter, they saw a 10-year-old male sitting on the couch who was reported as missing out of Clayton County.
As officers and detectives checked the apartment, they also found Lamaryah Slaughter, 17, inside. Clayton County detectives advised Valdosta Police Department detectives that they had an arrest warrant for Lamaryah Slaughter for taking the motor vehicle.
Detectives worked with detectives in Clayton County and found a family member to take custody of the 10-year-old.
Lemone Slaughter was detained while detectives began investigating the incident and a bag of marijuana was found in his pocket.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment. During the search, detectives found about 1,513 grams of marijuana, 1,189 grams of cocaine, and three firearms. One of the firearms recovered was reported stolen.
Lemone Slaughter was transported to Lowndes County Jail and arrest warrants were obtained for him for three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony, trafficking cocaine-felony, trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park-felony, Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute-felony, Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park-felony, and possession of drug-related objects-misdemeanor, possession of marijuana-misdemeanor; and obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.
Lamaryah Slaughter was transported to Lowndes County Jail for the active warrant from Clayton County.
According to Lowndes County Jail records, Lemone Slaughter also booked and released on April 14, 2023 on marijuana possession-less than 1 ounce and willful obstruction charges.
The other kidnapping victims and offenders were located by Clayton County detectives, Valdosta Police said.
Detectives are still going through evidence collected at the residence and further charges are pending.
“This was great teamwork by not only different members of our department but also between the Lowndes E911 Center and Clayton County detectives. Because of this diligent work, a large quantity of narcotics, along with firearms, have been taken off of our streets,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
