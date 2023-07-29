Clayton County launches CCPS Alumni Association

JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools recently launched the CCPS Alumni Association, a newly-established organization that will help build a bridge between the district and its graduates and create pathways for alumni to give back to their communities.
The CCPS Alumni Association is the first of its kind, establishing a county-wide organization for all alumni in the region.
This effort is led by Clayton County Board of Education member Jasmine Bowles, a Lovejoy High School alumna.
Bowles will serve as the association’s president and is joined by numerous alumni from Clayton County Public Schools as founding board members. The mission of the CCPS Alumni Association is to build community by fostering lifelong relationships between alumni and the school district and to create a platform for alumni volunteerism and philanthropy.
The Alumni Association will host a variety of meetings and events throughout the upcoming school year to recruit and welcome more alum to the organization.
The CCPS Alumni Association will offer networking opportunities, connect scholars and members to career paths and professions, and foster a sense of community among neighbors and citizens.
“Over 3,200 students graduate from CCPS each year, and our scholars go on to do incredible things,” Bowles said “The CCPS Alumni Association is an opportunity to bring everyone together, united as a collective resource for the next generation and for each other. Part of our mission is to cultivate pride and expose scholars to a legacy of excellence beyond traditional prototypes, broadening perspectives about what it means to be from Clayton County. We should measure ourselves by how well our children are doing, and the alumni of CCPS are committed to doing our part.
Andy Sykes, a Riverdale High alumnus, will serve as vice president. He is the CCPS Director of Technical Operations.
“The vision extends beyond the classroom to inspire fellow alumni to engage in service projects, outreach efforts, volunteering at schools, participating in empowerment sessions to support students, and partnering with other organizations to mobilize efforts to make a lasting impact throughout the community,” Sykes said.
