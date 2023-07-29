Clayton County launches CCPS Alumni Association

Jasmine Bowles

JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools recently launched the CCPS Alumni Association, a newly-established organization that will help build a bridge between the district and its graduates and create pathways for alumni to give back to their communities.

The CCPS Alumni Association is the first of its kind, establishing a county-wide organization for all alumni in the region.

