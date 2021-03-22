JONESBORO – In an effort to enhance public transparency, Clayton County recently activated GovQA, a software that tracks public record requests across multiple departments, standardizes records processing, and helps to fulfill requests in accordance with Georgia law. The system will also help county officials understand the direct costs associated with records processing.
GovQA allows the requester to submit a new public records request, track the progress, and receive updates by email. The requestor can read the correspondence or notes, and download electronic records and deliverables. Likewise, the county will be able to track and process public record requests.
“Clayton County is committed to providing access to numerous resources, and GovQA will assist us in meeting this goal,” said Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford. “Additionally, this process will enhance efficiency and increase accessibility for everyone who interacts with Clayton County departments for open records requests.”
To make a public record request, access the Clayton County GovQA platform at www.claytoncountyga.gov, or contact the Clayton County Board of Commissioners Clerk, Brenda James, brenda.james@claytoncountyga.gov, 770.477.4550.
GovQA is the Nation’s #1 provider of public records and compliance solutions for government. To learn more about GovQA, go to GovQA.com.
