JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Library System is celebrating the start of Summer Reading 2022 with a kick off party at each branch.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Movies, games, music, books, or hanging out with friends, both online and in person, are available. Children and adults are encouraged to “explore the ocean of possibilities” at the library while on summer break.
The following is the schedule of kick-off parties at each Clayton County branch:
• Lovejoy, 1721 McDonough Road in Hampton, May 18 from 3:30-5 p.m.
• Forest Park, 4821 West St. in Forest Park, May 19 from 3-5 p.m.
• Morrow, 6225 Maddox Road in Morrow, May 21 from noon to 4 p.m.
• Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro, May 24 from 4-7 p.m.
• Riverdale, 420 Valley Hill Road, SW, in Riverdale, May 25 from 2-4 p.m.
• Northwest Branch, 6131 Riverdale Road in Riverdale, May 26 from noon to 4 p.m.
Library cards are free to all residents and there is no minimum age limit to obtain a card. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian register for a card.
All Clayton County Public Schools students are eligible to sign up for a digital library card by emailing their name and school name to claytonreads@clayton.k12.ga.us. The digital card can be used to access only digital resources.
For more information about the library systems and upcoming events, visit www.claytonpl.org.
