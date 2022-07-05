JONESBORO — Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity is hosting a free information session for homeowners July 13.
The purpose is to inform homeowners how to apply for the SCHFH critical home repair program.
The program focuses on interior and exterior work to address health, life and safety issues or code violations. To participate, homeowners are required to investment between $500 and $1,000 as well as 60 hours of sweat equity.
Work can include:
• Replace and repair furnace and AC
• Door handles and locks
• Install security and screen door
• Replace and repair plumbing, electrical, drywall
• Tile flooring
• Major repairs to fascia, siding, trim and roof
The meeting will be held on July 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.
For more information, call 770-473-3850 or visit www.claytonpl.org.
