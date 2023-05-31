The Clayton County Local Emergency Planning Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, June 1 from 9 to 10 a.m. at 7810 Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale.
The role of the LEPC is to form a partnership with local governments and industries a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness and community preparedness through activities designed to promote cooperation between facilities, first responders, and community members.
If you would like to participate in a meeting or be added to the LEPC distribution list, email the LEPC at ema@claytoncountyga.gov.
