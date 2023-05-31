The Clayton County Local Emergency Planning Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, June 1 from 9 to 10 a.m. at 7810 Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale.

The role of the LEPC is to form a partnership with local governments and industries a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness and community preparedness through activities designed to promote cooperation between facilities, first responders, and community members.

