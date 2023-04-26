Clayton County looking at adding impact fees

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is looking at adding impact fees as a source of revenue.
In a presentation by Deputy COO Landry Merkison during the County Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, he said the impact fees, if approved, would be assessed on new developments — both residential and commercial.
As a local area grows and more individuals and businesses move in, it puts more strain on local services such as law enforcement, fire, animal control, water and sewer, etc. The impact fees are intended to offset those public service costs and to lessen the burden on current taxpayers.
The county is undergoing a seven-month study to see if impact fees should added.
Merkison stressed that revenue from impact fees cannot be used on personnel but on infrastructure such as parks and recreation buildings and space, library collection materials and buildings, fire stations and vehicles, E911 space and towers, ambulances, detention centers, administration space for law enforcement, and animal control buildings and vehicles.
County Commission Vice Chair Felicia Franklin said the fees would “lighten the load of our current taxpayers…we are taking the first step…I’m so excited about this.”
She added that some counties such as Fulton and Gwinnett currently have impact fees.
Several residents spoke out during the public hearing portion of the presentation.
The main concerns were about fees being potentially being passed on to taxpayers through higher prices and questions about developers and businesses not coming to Clayton County if there are impact fees.
