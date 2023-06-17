Clayton County man arrested after 14-year-old Gwinnett County girl found in Lake City

A 14-year-old Parkview High School student who had been missing since the last day of school last month, has been found and is back with her family while a Clayton County man is facing charges that he enticed and molested her.
The teen had gone missing after she walked off campus on May 24. Gwinnett County Public Schools initially handled the case, but Gwinnett County Police later took over the search.
On Friday, Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said investigators received information which led them to believe the girl was taken to a home in Clayton County. Officers from the Lake City and Morrow Police departments found the teen when they visited the home on Sanders Drive, Pihera said.
The home where the teen was found belongs to Russell Cheeves, 41, Pihera said. Cheeves is listed as having a Morrow address, but his home is actually located in Lake City.
According to court records, Cheeves was denied bond on June 16 during his first appearance hearing. He has a preliminary hearing July 5 and a bond hearing July 7 in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
The home where the teen was found is located near Forest Park High School, Lake City Elementary School and G.P. Babb Middle School.
After Cheeves was arrested, police reunited the teen with her parents.
Gwinnett County officials filed enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody charges against Cheeves. Clayton County jail records show Cheeves was booked into that jail late Thursday night.
The Clayton County Jail records also show Lake City Police have filed a child molestation charge against Cheeves. That police department has reportedly said he lured the teen on a dating app.
