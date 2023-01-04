ELLENWOOD — The suspect in a Dec. 30 murder has been arrested, according to Clayton County police.
Johnnie Alston, 57, was arrested on Jan. 3 for the shooting death of Alicia Alston, the mother of his children.
Police were called to Northwind Drive in Ellenwood Dec. 30 where they found Alicia Alston, 45, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Police said the shooting was the result of domestic dispute and occurred while several children were inside the home.
Johnnie Alston is charged with malice murder, reckless conduct, five counts of cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
