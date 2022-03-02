JONESBORO — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Feb. 25 from a man Clayton County police say is a sexual predator.
Howard Graham, 33, is accused of driving to Topeka, Kansas on Feb. 20 to pick up the teen and bring her to Clayton County for the purpose of sex.
The police investigation revealed the pair met Feb. 18 on Roblox, a gaming app that allows players to interact with each other.
Police said within two days, Graham had convinced the girl to run away from home, offering to pick her up. They arrived in Clayton County on Feb. 20.
Police said between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24, the pair had intercourse several times. On Feb. 24, the girl told Graham’s roommate she wanted to go home.
Police said the roommate was under the impression the child was Graham’s step daughter. When the girl explained the situation, the roommate became “extremely upset and confronted Graham when he returned home from work that evening.”
Meanwhile, the girl was able to get access to a computer and sent a message to her mother in Kansas with her location and the address of a Dollar General store in the county.
Police said they became aware of the situation after the girl’s mother contacted them and relayed her child’s message. They arrived at the store and found her inside.
Police said Graham had driven her to the Dollar General and let her go.
Clayton police said they tracked Graham to an IHOP restaurant where he worked. He was arrested without incident on March 1.
Police said he told them “everything and that it coincided with what the child had told police.”
“We’re truly luck we found this young girl and she was alive,” Capt. John Ivey said during a press conference March 2. “I wish people would pay more attention to what their kids are doing … predators will go on and prey on little kids."
The child is now back home with her family.
Graham is facing several charges including sex trafficking, rape and kidnapping. He remains in the Clayton County jail.
