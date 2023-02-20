CLAYTON COUNTY — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the arrest of a Clayton County man on numerous charges involving children.
Ryan Plesk, 35, is facing nine counts of sexual exploitation of children (possessing child pornography).
Officials with the GBI said they received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Mission and Exploited Children. The investigation led to a search of his home aided by the Clayton County Police Department, Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service.
The investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
