JONESBORO – Luis Cruz-Reyes, age 22, of Clayton County was arrested and charged with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Cruz-Reyes’ online activity after receiving multiple cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible online distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search warrant of Cruz-Reyes’ home and his subsequent arrest on Nov. 8. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in the execution of this search warrant by the Clayton County Police Department. Cruz-Reyes was taken to the Clayton County Jail upon his arrest.

