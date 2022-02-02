COLLEGE PARK — A College Park man has been arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after his dog was found “lifeless” by Clayton County police.
Gregory Cosby, 54, of Roses of Picardy in College Park, is accused of tying his dog Max to a tree for more than a month with no food, water or shelter.
Clayton County police were alerted to the situation when a neighbor called to report Cosby, stating the dog was in “grave condition.”
When officers arrived at the home, department officials said they found Max lifeless in the back yard. The dog was rushed to a veterinarian but later died of his injuries.
Cosby was arrested on Jan. 27 and released the following day.
It is against the law in Clayton County for an animal owner to fail to provide adequate food, fresh water or veterinary care; fail to provide adequate shelter from all types of weather; to keep or confine an animal in other than a humane manner; and to unjustifiably cause death or physical pain or suffering to any animal.
Animal owners are also prohibited from restraining a dog by means of a tether, chain, cable, rope, leash or cord which is attached to a fixed object or staked to the ground.
According to Georgia law, the offense of aggravated cruelty to animals is when a person knowingly and maliciously causes death or physical harm to animals. The crime is considered a felony in Georgia.
The punishment for those convicted is imprisonment for not less than one year or more than five years, and or a fine not to exceed $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.