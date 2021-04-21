ATLANTA — A Clayton County resident has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
Timothy Darryl Battle, 32, was taken into custody on April 19 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography).
According to the GBI, investigation into Battle’s online activity began following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip alleged Battle was in “possession of a large number of images and videos depicting child pornography” via the internet.
GBI officials said the investigation led to obtaining a search warrant of Battle’s home in Clayton County which resulted in his arrest with the assistance of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Battle remains in the Clayton County jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.
The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.