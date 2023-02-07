JONESBORO — A 30-year-old Clayton County man has pleaded guilty for soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Daniel Horne was arrested in June 2022 and later indicted for attempting to buy the child for sex. On Feb. 3, Horne was sentenced to 12 years with the first two to be served in prison. The remaining 10 years will be served on probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
Horne is the third offender now serving prison time sex trafficking the 15-year-old.
According to Attorney General Chris Carr, Christopher Weldon and Theodore Browne, Jr. were arrested in September 2021 for trafficking the child out of two hotel rooms in Clayton County.
In July 2022, Weldon pleaded guilty to one count each of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and statutory rape. He was sentenced to 25 years with the first 15 to be served in prison.
The following month, Gregory Benoit pled guilty to attempting to purchase the teen for sex. He was sentenced to 15 years, with the first five years to be served in prison.
The state’s case against Browne, Jr. remains ongoing.
“When we first opened this case, our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit pledged to bring every offender involved to justice, and this outcome brings us one step closer to fulfilling that commitment,” said Carr. “Our work is not done, and we will keep fighting to ensure that all those who engaged in the trafficking of this underage victim are held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue to use all resources at our disposal to protect our state’s most vulnerable citizens.”
The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was founded in 2019. Since its inception, the unit has 46 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.