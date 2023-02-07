police crime.TIF

JONESBORO — A 30-year-old Clayton County man has pleaded guilty for soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Daniel Horne was arrested in June 2022 and later indicted for attempting to buy the child for sex. On Feb. 3, Horne was sentenced to 12 years with the first two to be served in prison. The remaining 10 years will be served on probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Recommended for you

Tags