JONESBORO — A question of a conflict of interest has prompted the Board of Commissioners to approve an audit of funds paid to the Africa’s Children’s Fund.
In July 2021, the BOC awarded a contract to AFC giving the nonprofit the duty of processing applications from county residents for the two iterations of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. For their work, AFC received $805,000.
The conflict of interest, according to Commissioner Felicia Franklin, is that Board Chair Jeff Turner was listed on the group’s website as a member of the board of advisors.
Franklin said she has received questions from constituents about Turner’s involvement with AFC.
“Your name was on the website as a board member,” Franklin said during special called BOC meeting on Aug. 31. “We need to err on the side of caution. At the time of the vote your name was listed as a board member.”
Turner said the listing was a mistake and that he has no affiliation and has never sat on any board for the AFC. He said he did not divulge any information when the vote was taken because there wasn’t any to divulge.
“Dr. (Victor) Mbaba explained to everyone that was an error,” Turner said. Mbaba is the founder of AFC. “There’s no document, board meeting, minutes or anything else that has my name anywhere on it.”
The board voted 4-1 with Turner opposing to perform a federal and state audit investigation into “funds spent by the Africa’s Children’s Fund on behalf of Clayton and the ERAP program, with relation to the $9 million of federal funds awarded." The money was set aside to help renters facing eviction.
Application process and awarding of ERAP funding
AFC handles the ERAP application process submitted by Clayton County residents. AFC officials work directly with citizens to ensure all required documents have been collected and the application process has been correctly followed for program qualification. They also serve as an intermediary between renters and landlords to negotiate settlements.
AFC works with residents whose landlords have already filed for eviction in the court system.
County Attorney Charles Reed, Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford and Chief Judge Keisha Wright Hill explained the process from beginning to end, or application to fund disbursement to the BOC during the meeting.
Judge Hill said that once AFC provides the documentation and application to the courts, she signs off on the dismissal of eviction.
Stanford said once Judge Hill approves, the county’s finance department sends a check to the landlord.
Reed explained that never once is AFC in charge of disbursing money from ERAP.
Judge Hill said members of AFC are in the courthouse four to five times a week with paperwork and that as of Aug. 17 more than $6 million in funding has been disbursed to landlords.
Despite the explanation that AFC does not disburse funds on behalf of the county, the audit will still move forward to investigate monies the nonprofit has been paid for its services.
Franklin said she’s had calls and emails from residents complaining that they have been unable to get through to AFC. Franklin said for that reason she’s glad the audit is moving forward.
