JONESBORO — It appears Clayton County is moving closer to instituting mandatory trash pick up for all residents in unincorporated portions of the county.
However, during a presentation to the Board of Commissioners, Transportation Director Jeff Metarko said city mayors are “open to discussion” to establishing a county-wide ordinance.
The mandate would affect those in unincorporated Clayton County, or approximately 80 percent of county residents who own property. The cost would be added to tax bills.
The Solid Waste Management Authority is recommending the county move forward with the ordinance, which would require residents pay for weekly household trash collection using a hauler selected by the county.
The hauler will be responsible for billing, collection and customer service. Code Enforcement will be in charge of issuing citations for non-paying residents.
Jeff Lawson with Jacobs Engineering explained the county should require a hauler to not only pick up weekly, but offer curbside recycling and on-demand yard debris and bulk item pick up as optional services.
Lawson estimates the program could begin in 18-24 months.
The county will begin the process by issuing a survey to get residential feedback. Once collected, the program will be refined using community feedback to include components and features. The next step will be the development of a county ordinance, followed by solicitation of haulers, also known as the Request For Proposal process.
Finally, the program will be rolled out to residents.
It’s unclear when the survey will be available to residents.
This is not the first time the county has attempted to implement mandatory trash service. In 2017, commissioners held a series of 10 meetings to get feedback from the public. The measure eventually died, and no action was taken.
