RIVERDALE — A search of a storage unit on Poplar Springs Road in Riverdale netted Clayton County police several guns and crack cocaine July 19.
Clayton police along with federal partners obtained a warrant to the location after a K9 positively alerted for narcotics, police said in a statement.
The Special Operations Narcotics Unit seized 14 handguns; 31 long guns; 75.9 grams of crack cocaine; 46 magazines; and miscellaneous ammo.
“The Clayton County Police Department Special Operations Narcotics Unit works tirelessly to keep the streets of Clayton County clean,” department officials said.
