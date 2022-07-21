072722_CND_Seized.jpg

Clayton County police seized dozens of weapons and crack cocaine from Riverdale on July 19.

 Special Photo

RIVERDALE — A search of a storage unit on Poplar Springs Road in Riverdale netted Clayton County police several guns and crack cocaine July 19.

Clayton police along with federal partners obtained a warrant to the location after a K9 positively alerted for narcotics, police said in a statement.

