Clayton County nonprofits awarded $10,000 by Delta Community

JONESBORO — The Delta Community Credit Union Philanthropic Fund has awarded a total of $10,000 to two Clayton County nonprofit organizations.

In an online ceremony, Delta Community CEO Hank Halter presented $7,500 to Good Shepherd Clinic, which offers free medical care to low-income, uninsured residents of Clayton County. The clinic’s executive director says the grant will help fund the salary for a nurse practitioner.

“Nurse practitioners are integral to our practice,” said Chelsea Folds. “They offer patients continuity of care that cannot always be provided by our rotating staff of volunteer physicians, and give patients a sense of stability and familiarity with their healthcare provider - which can result in better long-term health outcomes.”

The Together Friends Organization, which offers educational enrichment to hundreds of Clayton County middle school students, was awarded $2,500 for its Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) camps and after-school programs.

“This grant makes it possible for us to provide instruction year-round, and is especially important as some students continue online learning,” said TFO Executive Director Timothy Buchanan. “Delta Community’s generous funding will supply individualized, at-home science and math labs, small-group learning resources, and training for teachers to provide foundational skills that supplement school-day learning for our students.”

Since 2014, the Delta Community Credit Union Philanthropic Fund has invested $750,000 in nonprofits that support financial education; STEAM education; and health and human services.

“Our Philanthropic Fund reflects our commitment to community investment - and offers a way for our credit union to broaden its impact,” Halter said. “The program has enabled us to support the worthwhile missions and efforts of more than 165 organizations that work alongside our employees, to enhance the quality of life and opportunities available in the communities where we are privileged to operate.”

Recipients of 2022 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund grants will be announced in December. Details about the program may be found at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.