Dr. James Hogan, pastor of the New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Augusta, was the guest speaker at the 35th Clayton County Ecumenical Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Jonesboro on Jan. 19. The Rev. Hogan inspired the congregation with a message of the fierce urgency of working Now with a sermon entitled “Still I Rise.”
The Clayton County ministers, The Atlanta Consistory #24A and the Esther R. Walters Consistory #24A led the procession to start this year’s service. Entertainer and actor Emanuel Lewis was recognized in the group for his support. The Atlanta Consistory President Brian Rogers, Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeffrey Turner and Dr. Morecease Beasley, superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools, gave greetings to the congregation.
Deacon Joe Haynie, Chair of the Prayer Breakfast looks on as Commissioner Thurmond addresses the audience.
Hundreds attended the 29th Annual Prayer Breakfast in celebration of the national holiday observance in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Morrow. The honorable Michael Thurmond, CEO of DeKalb County and former Georgia Labor commissioner, encouraged the audience not to give up and keep Dr. King’s legacy alive through education and pursuing job opportunities.
Lovejoy High School JFROTC presented the colors. Jeanette Crowder gave a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful” and the Singing Brothers of Stilwell of the Martha Stilwell School of the Arts sang several inspirational songs, including the “Star Spangled Banner” and the Negro National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Mayor Bianca Motley Broom of College Park was welcomed as one of the newest mayors in the county as she greeted the audience. Dr. Victoria Seals, president of the Atlanta Technical College, told students and parents about great opportunities available at the college’s newest campus in Clayton County.
These events were sponsored by the Concerned Black Citizens Coalition of Clayton County. State Sen. Gail Davenport, president of the organization said, “We are delighted with the outpouring of participation and success of these events honoring the drum major for justice Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Our lives are better because of his great work, and the citizens of Clayton County showed their support in remembering his life and legacy.”
