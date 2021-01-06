JONESBORO — Clayton County Community Development Department, Housing and Urban Development Programs Division is offering COVID-19 relief financial assistance.
The assistance will provide up to three months rental or mortgage assistance as well as a one-time subsidy for utility assistance. Eligibility for COVID-19 Financial Relief Assistance is based primarily on two factors: maximum household income limits and can only be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus only as required by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The Clayton County HUD Programs Division administers a variety of programs funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county became an Entitlement community in 1998 and since then has received over $48.8 million. Annually, the HUD Programs Division is awarded an average of $2.7 million, which is then made available to county agencies, nonprofit organizations, municipalities and other entities serving low- to moderate-income residents.
The COVID-19 Relief Financial Assistance Application Process is as follows:
Applicant must provide valid documentation to substantiate COVID-19 impact such as:
• Employment layoff/termination notice due to COVID-19
• Unemployment insurance documentation
• Other documentation to support COVID-19 impact
Once income requirements are verified as noted above, you will be notified to submit the following documentations:
• Driver's license or identification card
• Birth certificates of all household members
• Social Security cards of all household members
• Current utility bills
• Current lease agreement or mortgage statement (whichever applies)
Applicants may apply online at https://form.jotform.com/203485994418064 to access the full application. Community Development HUD Programs Division (Direct Housing Services Unit) will contact applicants via email. For more information, call 770-210-5208 or visit www.claytoncountyhud.com.
