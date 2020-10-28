JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commission has approved the disbursement of $1 million in CARES Act funding to local small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.
The funds will be distributed through the Development Authority of Clayton County. A total of $800,000 has been set aside for eligible businesses and $200,000 for non-profit organizations.
“We understand that our communities and businesses have suffered unforeseen losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford said in a statement released by the county. “Through the efforts of the Board of Commissioners and the Development Authority of Clayton County, we are positioned to assist these businesses and organizations in their time of need and the recovery process.”
Businesses and nonprofits can apply for relief funds online from Nov. 2-13.
All applications must be submitted online at claytoncares.claytoncountyga.gov.
