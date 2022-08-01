JONESBORO — Summer break is over Clayton County students are back in the classroom on Aug. 3.
The district’s Curriculum and Instruction Department has released a list of five Ps for families to follow to ensure a successful 2022-23 school year.
JONESBORO — Summer break is over Clayton County students are back in the classroom on Aug. 3.
The district’s Curriculum and Instruction Department has released a list of five Ps for families to follow to ensure a successful 2022-23 school year.
“Clayton County Public Schools understands the value of our parents and guardians' partnership in helping our students reach high performance,” district officials said. “As we work to help our students rebound from the pandemic, we need all stakeholders engaged and supporting our students to ensure a successful start and finish.”
• Purpose — ensure your child understands learning daily at school will prepare them for life. Have your child display their goals for the school year
• Present — Ensure your child is present every day and has the necessary supplies and resources including a charged Chromebook, paper and writing utensil, textbooks and homework planner.
• Place — Designate a place at home for studying, completing homework and reading for at least 20 minutes a day.
• Partnership — Stay in the loop. Download the Edulog Parent Portal App to ensure that contact information is up to date and parents have access to the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.
• Progress Monitoring — Monitor your child’s completion of assignments, their grades and attendance.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
