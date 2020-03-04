Clayton County officials to host SPLOST "listening sessions" before May 19 vote

SPLOST listening sessions are coming to your city soon.

JONESBORO — Clayton County officials and city leaders will meet with members of the public in a series of hour-long “listening sessions” to discuss the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, and proposed projects coming up in the May 19 referendum.

Officials will come to each municipality to answer residents’ questions as follows:

Lake City/Morrow

March 4, 6 p.m.

Lake City Community Center

5471 Jonesboro Road, Lake City.

Lovejoy

March 18, 6 p.m.

South Clayton Recreation Center

1837 McDonough Road, Hampton.

Jonesboro

April 1, 6 p.m.

Lee Street Park

155 Lee St., Jonesboro.

Forest Park

April 15, 6 p.m.

Leonard Hartsfield Community Center

696 Main St., Forest Park.

Riverdale

April 29, 1:30 p.m.

Frank Bailey Senior Center

6213 Riverdale Road, Riverdale.

Clayton County

May 13, 6 p.m.

Morrow Library

6225 Maddox Road, Morrow.

For more information, you can attend one of the listening sessions visit www.claytonsplost.com and www.claytoncountyga.gov, or call (770) 473-3834.

