Clayton County officials to host SPLOST "listening sessions" before May 19 vote

JONESBORO — Clayton County officials and city leaders will meet with members of the public in a series of hour-long “listening sessions” to discuss the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, and proposed projects coming up in the May 19 referendum.
Officials will come to each municipality to answer residents’ questions as follows:
Lake City/Morrow
March 4, 6 p.m.
Lake City Community Center
5471 Jonesboro Road, Lake City.
Lovejoy
March 18, 6 p.m.
South Clayton Recreation Center
1837 McDonough Road, Hampton.
Jonesboro
April 1, 6 p.m.
Lee Street Park
155 Lee St., Jonesboro.
Forest Park
April 15, 6 p.m.
Leonard Hartsfield Community Center
696 Main St., Forest Park.
Riverdale
April 29, 1:30 p.m.
Frank Bailey Senior Center
6213 Riverdale Road, Riverdale.
Clayton County
May 13, 6 p.m.
Morrow Library
6225 Maddox Road, Morrow.
For more information, you can attend one of the listening sessions visit www.claytonsplost.com and www.claytoncountyga.gov, or call (770) 473-3834.
