The Clayton County Board of Commission.

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners removed a proposed ordinance from the consent agenda Tuesday that could have enabled the highest ranking official in a county office to fill a vacant position.

The change, for example, would have allowed Chief Deputy Levon Allen with the Sheriff's Office, to become sheriff until a special election is held in March.

