JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners removed a proposed ordinance from the consent agenda Tuesday that could have enabled the highest ranking official in a county office to fill a vacant position.
The change, for example, would have allowed Chief Deputy Levon Allen with the Sheriff's Office, to become sheriff until a special election is held in March.
While Allen was recently promoted to chief deputy, Chief Deputy Roland Boehrer remains interim sheriff. However, Boehrer is set to retire at the end of the year, which would make Allen the highest ranking official at the CCSO.
Some in the community speculated the move was an attempt place Victor Hill’s pick as the next sheriff.
Former sheriff Victor Hill was suspended last year when he was indicted on federal charges of depriving jail detainees of their civil rights with the use of a restraint chair. In October, Hill was convicted on six of seven counts. He will be sentenced in February.
On Hill’s social media, Social Media manager Carl Johnson posted photographs of Hill and Allen together with captions stating that Hill had “groomed” Allen to become sheriff and proclaiming him to be the next sheriff of Clayton County.
Board members said they were blindsided and unaware of the ordinance proposal, stating they had been receiving phone calls about it.
Commissioner Felicia Franklin said it had not been discussed previously, adding the ordinance was “a little bit skewed and convoluted. It’s something that could have been avoided.”
Legislative counsel became involved, County Attorney Charles Reed said, when attorneys were looking at it to determine whether the board was trying to put someone in a county office.
“You all don’t have the power to do that, this ordinance didn’t give you the power to do that. It doesn’t even speak to you trying to fill a county office with a particular individual,” Reed said.