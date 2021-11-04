JONESBORO — Clayton County Parks and Recreation earned the 2021 District 4 Agency of the Year award at the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association annual banquet last month. District 4 covers Clayton County and 26 other counties in west and middle Georgia.

“The award salutes excellence and leadership in providing quality recreation programs, parks and facilities that enhance the quality of life in communities," said Director Troy Hodges. "I am very proud of all of our award winners, as well as all of our employees who assisted Clayton County Parks and Recreation in being awarded 2021 Agency of The Year. We fully understand the important role our parks and programs play in the county.”

Additional Award Winners include:

• 2021 Outstanding Administration Support Staff - Susan Butler

• 2021 Outstanding Parks Maintenance Support Staff - Ralph Turner

• 2021 Volunteer of the Year - Charlton Bivins

• 2021 Outstanding Program-Virtual Visits

• 2021 Outstanding Special Event- July “Is” Wet & Wild

GRPA was formed in 1945 as a private, nonprofit institution to support and promote the recreation and park industries within the state of Georgia.

For more information, visit www.claytonparks.com.