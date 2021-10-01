Clayton County Parks and Recreation Earns 3rd National Accreditation

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department has earned its third national accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies. Throughout the United States, only 193 agencies are CAPRA accredited and Clayton County is one of only 10 in the state.

“I am extremely proud of our incredibly talented parks and recreation staff for completing the tremendous process that earned us the national accreditation status,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Troy Hodges. “It proves we are following best practices and national standards in providing outstanding services to the citizens of Clayton County.”

The process for accreditation involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained visitors that results in a written report, and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation. Team visitations were held virtually in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once accredited the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report and undergo review again in five years.

The 15-member CAPRA board is comprised of representatives from National Recreation and Park Association, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials, the International City/County Management Association, the Academy for Leisure Sciences, the Armed Forces Recreation Network and the Council of State Executive Directors.

CAPRA defines its standards as “an effective and credible means of evaluating a park and recreation agency’s overall system.” The accreditation process “assures policymakers, department staff, the general public and taxpayers that an accredited park and recreation agency has been independently evaluated against established benchmarks as delivering a high level of quality.”

“This is a valuable process to review, update and document plans that will guide the long-term operations and allow Clayton County Parks and Recreation to be more effective at providing high-quality programs and services,” said Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford. “Additionally, it’s a wonderful way to show our residents that we have their best interests at heart by cultivating quality of life projects through strategic short and long-term planning, developing innovative programs, protecting natural resources and expanding opportunities for indoor and outdoor recreation.”

This year also marks the 50th Anniversary of the Department of Clayton County Parks and Recreation.

For more information about Clayton County Parks and Recreation programs and services, visit www.claytonparks.com.