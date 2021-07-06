JONESBORO — In celebration of National Parks and Recreation Month, the Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a variety of activities throughout July.

“Our mission is to promote well-being and healthily living to our community,” said CCPR Director Troy Hodges. “We are offering virtual visits and QR Programs that constituents can access at their leisure.”

The following special events are scheduled around the county this month:

July 10

Norah H. Robinson Fishing Derby at Clayton County International Park, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro. The free event begins at 8 a.m. Anglers must bring their own equipment.

July 14

Georgia Audubon Hike at Reynolds Nature Preserve, 5665 Reynolds Road in Morrow. The free hike begins at 8 a.m. and is held monthly. Participants will look for resident birds while enjoying a walk through the woods

July 17

Wet n Wild at Rum Creek Park, 1303 Government Circle in Jonesboro. The free, family-fun event will be held from 3-6 p.m. and includes water slides, vendors, games and performances.

Movie Under the Stars at Rum Creek Park, 1303 Government Circle in Jonesboro, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and snacks. The featured movie will be Raya and the Last Dragon.

July 31

Youth Cycling Camp, Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro. The free camp will be held from 10 a.m. to noon for children ages 11-13. Kids should bring their bike and helmet to join the fun. Pre-registration is required at www.claytonparks.com.

Movies Under the Stars at Morrow Lake City Park, 5555 North Lake Drive in Lake City. The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Movie-goers should bring blankets, chairs and snacks. The featured film will be Tom and Jerry (2021).

To learn more about Clayton County Parks and Recreation, visit www.claytonparks.com.