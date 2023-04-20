Clayton County Parks & Rec to hold Fishing Derby Series

It’s time to go fishing!
The Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Fishing Derby Series beginning May 13 at the Clayton County International Park Upper Lake, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 SE Jonesboro 30236.
A list of events:
May 13: Youth Fishing Derby for ages 13 and under. Free.
June 10: Fishing Derby or all ages. $5.
July 8: Norah H. Robinson Fishing Derby for all ages. Free.
Aug. 5: Fishing Derby. $5.
All events are scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon.
Prizes will be awarded for largest catfish and bass.
The Parks & Rec Department reminds participants to bring their own fishing rods and bait.
For more information, visit www.claytonparks.com.
