Clayton County Parks & Rec to hold Fishing Derby Series

A series of fishing events is scheduled at the Clayton County International Park.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

It’s time to go fishing!

The Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Fishing Derby Series beginning May 13 at the Clayton County International Park Upper Lake, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 SE Jonesboro 30236.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.