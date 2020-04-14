JONESBORO — Clayton County has extended its state of emergency and shelter in place order to align with the governor’s statewide order.
The county’s state of emergency will expire on May 13 while the shelter is set to expire on April 30.
However, the county will reopen its operations on May 4. Board of Commission Chairman Jeff Turner directed the county government and administrative office employees to return to work on May 4.
Additionally, employees scheduled to work now through May 3 will continue to be paid and accumulate one hour of leave for every hour they work.
For more information, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
