JONESBORO — Clayton County police announced that charges have been dropped against a man arrested for shooting a Clayton County officer and a robbery victim on March 2 at the Windjammer Plaza in College Park.
Arterio Crumbley was initially identified by police as the suspect after eye witnesses, including the victim, named him as the shooter, Major Anthony Thuman said during a press conference Wednesday.
The charges, which included robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer and aggravated assault, were dropped on March 16 after police verified Crumbley’s alibi, Thuman said.
He said police are now looking for Atlanta area resident Charles Jakaobe Santana Payne, whose last know location was Riverdale.
Thuman is asking anyone with information on Payne’s location to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, direct message via Facebook or call 911.
