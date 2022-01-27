CLAYTON COUNTY — Three people are in custody following a Jan. 16 road rage incident on Tara Boulevard.
Nicholas Peoples, 23, was charged with aggravated assault with the intent to kill, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of marijuana less than an ounce and making terrorist threats.
Jalen Jochimson, 20, was arrested on numerous charges including reckless driving, aggressive driving and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
Chrisshawn Dunn, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
According to police, the suspects were shooting at another person in a vehicle near Tara Boulevard and Arrowhead Boulevard.
En-route to the call, police saw the suspect’s car traveling at a “high rate of speed” heading south on Tara Boulevard. They attempted to evade police, but were stopped near Lovejoy Road and Tara Boulevard.
Police said two guns and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.
The victim was not injured during the incident, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.