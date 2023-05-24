RIVERDALE — According to the Clayton County Police Department, two entering auto suspects were arrested Wednesday, May 24.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Antonio Detroy Gilliam, 20, of 2106 Baltic Lane, Dacula, and Rasein Lloyd-Griffin, 19, of 3200 Lakeview Place, Apt. 239, East Point, are both charged with three counts of entering automobile, two counts of obstructing a officer, loitering or prowling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
On May 24 at 1:18 a.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 200th block of Upper Riverdale Road, Riverdale, in reference to a suspicious person looking into vehicles.
Upon officers’ arrival, two males immediately ran from the area and officers immediately began setting up a perimeter in the area.
The two subjects ran/swam across the Flint River towards Southern Regional Hospital.
The foot chase came to an end when officers were able to capture both Gilliam and Lloyd-Griffin (19) without incident.
With the help of a K9, a Glock handgun was recovered in the area where both Gilliam and Lloyd-Griffin entered the wood line.
During the investigation, it was discovered that three vehicles had been entered into and had items stolen.
