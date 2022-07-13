COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police have arrested of a man wanted for the alleged shooting death of a 15-year-old last month in College Park.
Ahmad Royal, 19, was taken into custody July 12. He has been charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Royal is accused of killing Terence Denson, 15, following an argument with Royal’s ex-girlfriend and Denson at the Gardenwood Apartments June 21.
Police said Denson was found inside a vehicle dead from multiple gunshots.
The Clayton County Police Department issued a Be on the Lookout for Royal on June 24. Police said he was considered armed and dangerous and a member or affiliate of the Lincoln Bloods street gang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.