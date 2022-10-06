JONESBORO — The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sept. 4 have been arrested for their part in the crime.
Clayton County police said Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, left their three children alone in a hotel room for nearly four hours to deliver food. At 2:15 a.m., Keymoriona Williams, 7, was captured on video in the Magnolia Bay Hotel & Suites parking lot. She left the lot 10 minutes later walking toward Southside Commercial Parkway and onto Tara Boulevard.
Police found the hotel room door open where Keymoriona had been with her two 9-year-old siblings who were still asleep. A cell phone had been left with the children to call their parents in needed.
Christal Williams and Wint were arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with cruelty to children, contributing to the deprivation of a minor and reckless conduct.
The two 9-year-old children were removed by the Department of Family and Children’s Services and will be placed with family in another state, police said.
Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
