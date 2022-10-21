JONESBORO — A blowing horn resulted in the arrest of a Florida man wanted for murder and attempted murder.
Otis Abdul, 27, was taken into custody by Clayton County police Wednesday, Oct. 19 on charges of loitering and prowling. Abdul caught the attention of police when they saw him running toward the rear of a Chevron gas station on Mt. Zion Road after a customer blew his horn at him. He was then seen hiding behind a white van. When he saw police, Abdul ran, but officers were able to catch up to him.