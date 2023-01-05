JONESBORO — Officials are asking the public to help identify a man found dead on Hunter Ridge Drive in November.
The white male was found on Nov. 13, 2022 wearing a red jersey.
Clayton County police said they have reviewed numerous missing person cases from other agencies in an attempt to identify the victim.
Police are hoping a sketch rendered by forensic artist Kelly Lawson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will help identify the man.
The community is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 should they know anyone who fits the victim’s description.
