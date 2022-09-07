JONESBORO — Clayton County police issued another plea for help in the case of a hit-and-run that killed a seven-year-old girl.
The child was hit between 2:15-2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 on Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Steven Palmer with the Specialized Enforcement Division said they’re asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident to call the department.
“We desperately need their help,” he said. “If they saw anything or if they felt a bump and may not have realized they hit someone.”
Palmer said the department currently has no leads in the case and are checking surveillance cameras in the area. He said police received a 911 call about the accident, but that no one was waiting for them at the scene.
“It’s a tragic situation,” Palmer said.
The department did not release many more details of the accident citing the active investigation. However, Palmer did say the family lives in close proximity of where the accident occurred and that their other children remain with them.
He added that the girl’s parents are cooperating with police in trying to determine why she was out in the road.
“At this time, we really believe that no one was aware the child snuck out,” Palmer said.
Neither the child’s nor family’s names are being released as of now.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
