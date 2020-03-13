Clayton County Police cancel events; jail visitation still on; prison visitations cancelled

JONESBORO—The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting community policing programs and visits to correctional facilities.
The Clayton County Police Department has cancelled two community programs until further notice due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The Faith Forum, which is a meeting for religious leaders, and Coffee with the Chief, a popular citizens' meet-and-greet with Chief Kevin Roberts, have been cancelled indefinitely for public health reasons.
The Clayton County Jail is "conducting business as usual" for now, according to Corrections Major Terrance D. Gibson, Sr. "The inmates are receiving the supplies they need and are being directed to wash using soap and water constantly." As of press time, inmate visiting hours had not been cancelled at the county jail.
Clayton County Prison has cancelled visitation until April 22. According to Warden Dennis Nelson, "all family visitation with inmates, all religious and educational programs, and restricted all non-essential outside personnel from entering the Clayton County Prison facility.... due to the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak situation."
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the Georgia Department of Corrections had cancelled visitation statewide through April 10 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
The order includes the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center and all other state juvenile detention facilities: "As part of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s (DJJ) Coronavirus prevention efforts, visitation at all secure facilities statewide will be suspended for parents and guardians effective immediately through April 10, 2020," according to Georgia DJJ's visitation website. "At this time there are no known cases of the Coronavirus in any of our facilities. Parents or family members with questions about visitation should contact the secure facility where their child is located."
Forest Park Police have "postponed our non-essential operations and community outreach activities and programs," as well as "administrative, licensing and records services. These are temporary inconveniences and we will be back to normal operation as soon as possible."
However, all other day-to-day and police-related functions will continue uninterrupted.
"All sworn personnel will continue to be available to respond to every police-related call for service and (to) assist the citizens and visitors of Forest Park. Be safe and remember to practice your social distancing and good hand hygiene!"
