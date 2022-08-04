JONESBORO — A Clayton County police officer indicted for murder was has been moved from the department’s in-service training unit to a non-training duty.

Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens and U.S. Marshal Eric Heinze were indicted in October 2021 for the August 2016 death of Jamarion Robinson. Both were part of a fugitive task force made up of federal and local law enforcement. According to police, Robinson shot at officers while they attempted to serve a warrant. Police returned fired, shooting him more than 50 times.

