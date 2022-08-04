JONESBORO — A Clayton County police officer indicted for murder was has been moved from the department’s in-service training unit to a non-training duty.
Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens and U.S. Marshal Eric Heinze were indicted in October 2021 for the August 2016 death of Jamarion Robinson. Both were part of a fugitive task force made up of federal and local law enforcement. According to police, Robinson shot at officers while they attempted to serve a warrant. Police returned fired, shooting him more than 50 times.
Hutchens and Heinze pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bond.
Hutchens remains part of the Clayton County Police Department and until recently assisting in the department’s firearm training.
“Recent concerns presented to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners about the administrative assignment of Sergeant K. Hutchens, to the in-service training unit have impacted the Board and the Clayton County Police Department. Chief Kevin Roberts has reconsidered the Sergeant’s assignment, and moved him to a non-training duty; effective immediately,” the department said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.
Hutchens’ murder trial is schedule to begin on Sept. 12.
