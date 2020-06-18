JONESBORO — In a press conference Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts lauded his police officer’s actions and ability to keep a group of five teens calm while holding them at gunpoint, despite shouting from a gathering crowd.
An initial video of the incident posted to social media early Tuesday morning showed the officer holding the teens at gunpoint with no other context.
At the time, Roberts said “everyone is seeing a small portion of the entire incident.”
Less than 24 hours later, the department released body camera footage and E911 calls explaining what led the officer to pull his weapon.
The officer had been dispatched to a call involving multiple subjects, one possibly armed.
It was revealed through the released footage that the teens had a BB gun which “closely resembled a live semi-automatic pistol,” police said.
One of the boys threw the gun in the woodline next to the convenience store before the officer stopped them.
“I would not tell the officer to do anything different. He did an excellent job,” Roberts said. “He wanted everyone to get home safely.”
Roberts said it’s “unfortunate” that conversations about teens being faced with weapons are necessary.
“No one wants to see their teenage son or daughter looking down the barrel of a gun. It’s up to we, as a community, to take steps to ensure these type of things don’t happen.”
Roberts noted the officer used the incident as a teaching moment to “educate them on the danger of handling weapons.”
As for the crowd who gathered, in the future, he asks they be “good witnesses” while not agitating the situation.
“You always have the option to call 911 to gain information,” he said.
Despite the incident, Roberts said the department’s reputation still stands well, noting that many who spoke up against CCPD and the officer are “external forces passing judgement when they don’t know this community and they don’t know this police department, but I welcome them to learn.”
Roberts encouraged residents to learn about what services law enforcement provides to gain a greater understanding, through programs like the Citizens Police Academy.
“It also creates an opportunity for them to question the operations and policies of the agencies that serve them in their community,” he said.
To learn more about the Citizens Police Academy or the Police Explorer Program for students, visit www.claytonpolice.com.
