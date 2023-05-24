Clayton County Police Department celebrates CTAE graduates

The Clayton County Police Department recently celebrated the completion of its inaugural Career Technical and Agricultural Education program for the 2022-23 school year.
Five students from various Clayton County schools spent the second semester of their senior year learning the ins and outs of the E911 Communications Unit.
Throughout the semester, students received 120 hours of classroom instruction and on-the-job observation.
Following the completion of the internship program, the graduates will have the opportunity to apply for a full-time position with the Clayton County Police Department as a dispatcher or call-taker.
As new hires, they would be fast-tracked through the E911 Training Program and CTO training and begin a fulfilling career in public safety.
The graduates are Zainab Balogun, Chrisaun Bercey, Anayah Flagler, Leslie Gonzalez, and Fredrieka Rogers.
