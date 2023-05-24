Clayton County Police Department celebrates CTAE graduates

The Clayton County Police Department recently celebrated the completion of its inaugural Career Technical and Agricultural Education program for the 2022-23 school year. Five students completed the program.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

Five students from various Clayton County schools spent the second semester of their senior year learning the ins and outs of the E911 Communications Unit.

