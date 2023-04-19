The Clayton County Police Department E911 Communications Unit celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week on Monday, April 10 with a “Luau Day” for the communications officers. The day was sponsored by Capt. David Ricks, who made a special Hawaiian-themed meal for all the dispatchers and call-takers. Here are some photos from the event.
