Clayton County Police Department hosting blood drive

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Police Headquarters Community Room, 7911 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro.
For an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: claytoncounty. To expedite your donation, log onto redcrossblood.org /rapidpass to complete your health history prior to your arrival.
