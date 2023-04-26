Clayton County Police Department issues BOLO for missing teen

The Clayton County Police Department issued a BOLO for a missing Clayton County teenager Thursday.
On April 10, it was reported to the Clayton County Police Department that Alexis Stewart was reported missing by her parents.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Clayton County Police Department issued a BOLO for a missing Clayton County teenager Thursday.
On April 10, it was reported to the Clayton County Police Department that Alexis Stewart was reported missing by her parents.
During the investigation, officers learned she left home without permission.
The CCPS said she frequents the area of Old Dixie Road and the north end of Tara Boulevard in Clayton County.
She is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. It is not known what clothing she was wearing when she left home.
Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
These are just some of the dogs looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of April 26
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.